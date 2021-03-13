Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,279 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Heartland Express worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 94,585 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD opened at $19.39 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

