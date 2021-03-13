Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $183.91 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $188.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.08.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

