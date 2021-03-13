Aviva PLC Sells 10,824 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 68.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fastly by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after acquiring an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 719,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 317,839 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY opened at $75.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -117.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.98. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,795 shares of company stock valued at $18,633,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

