Aviva PLC Sells 11,699 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Black Knight by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.61. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.