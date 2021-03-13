Aviva PLC Sells 12,247 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,247 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 7,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $106.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

