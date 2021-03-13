Aviva PLC Sells 13,832 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,832 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,708 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $4,007,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $75.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

