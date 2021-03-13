Aviva PLC Sells 153,076 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 153,076 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,187 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 146,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 605,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $505.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

