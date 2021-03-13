Aviva PLC Sells 27,206 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,206 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.21% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after acquiring an additional 280,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $77,208.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,851.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,502,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,051 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

