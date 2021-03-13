Aviva PLC Sells 7,826 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 92.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.88.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.27.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

