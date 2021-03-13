Aviva PLC Sells 8,219 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $119.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.07. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

