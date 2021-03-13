Aviva PLC Sells 8,287 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 27.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RGLD shares. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.83.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $109.14 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day moving average is $114.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

