Aviva PLC Sells 9,622 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $94.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

