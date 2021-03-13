Aviva PLC Takes Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Green Brick Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 5,576.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 45,389 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,062 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

GRBK stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. BTIG Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

