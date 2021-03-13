Aviva PLC Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

