Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Position Increased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.22% of Avnet worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Avnet by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,486 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

