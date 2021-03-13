Azbit (AZ) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Azbit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Azbit has traded up 117.1% against the US dollar. Azbit has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1,548.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azbit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.08 or 0.00648756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00066240 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025126 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00035457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Azbit Coin Profile

Azbit (AZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,796,142,553 coins and its circulating supply is 83,129,475,887 coins. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com . Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Azbit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.