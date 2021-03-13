Azuki Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Azuki token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001299 BTC on exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $359,448.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.96 or 0.00459858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00061840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00083211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.49 or 0.00513098 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 8,811,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,675,830 tokens. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

Buying and Selling Azuki

