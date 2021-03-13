B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 26,810 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,810 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

