B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.39 Million Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

RKT stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

