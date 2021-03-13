B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.66 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 75.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after buying an additional 76,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,084 shares of company stock worth $65,804,025. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTON stock opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,590.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.89. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

