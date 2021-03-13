Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the February 11th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.4 days.

BCKIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BCKIF remained flat at $$3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 83 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,884. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

