Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 109,355 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,355 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $26,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,854,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,506,000 after buying an additional 368,605 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,486,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after buying an additional 71,152 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,045,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 45,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,436. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. The fund was formerly known as Central Fund of Canada Limited. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

