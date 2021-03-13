Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,574 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Stryker worth $61,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,885,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

SYK stock opened at $240.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.56. The company has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

