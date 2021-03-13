Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,354 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $67,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $213.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.