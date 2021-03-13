Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 66,987 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,987 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Constellation Brands worth $78,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $227.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

