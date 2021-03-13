Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 694 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $62,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

IWB opened at $220.47 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.62.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

