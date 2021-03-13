Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,666 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $84,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $258.08 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $259.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

