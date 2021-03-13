Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 93,803 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,803 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $82,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,046,000 after purchasing an additional 141,037 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,217,000 after purchasing an additional 680,664 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,578,000 after purchasing an additional 248,345 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.69 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $63.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

