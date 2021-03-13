Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of ANSYS worth $59,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $310.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.82.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

