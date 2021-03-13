Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,099 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $83,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,568 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

