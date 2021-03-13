Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Amgen worth $88,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.2% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 282.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.