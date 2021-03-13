Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $39,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,429 shares of company stock worth $3,983,866. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $115.29. 21,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,904. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

