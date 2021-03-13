Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,363 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $60,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $219.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $224.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

