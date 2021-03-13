Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 58,944 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,944 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $62,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.91 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average is $126.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

