Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Xylem worth $34,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.35. 6,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,144. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $714,025.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,507.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,183 shares of company stock worth $4,038,837 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

