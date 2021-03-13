Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,651 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $86,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 574.4% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

