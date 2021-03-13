Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Tyler Technologies worth $70,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,386,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,951,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,294,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL opened at $400.82 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $440.55 and a 200 day moving average of $406.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total transaction of $3,660,133.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,468,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,953,648 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

