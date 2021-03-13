Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of RPM International worth $18,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in RPM International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RPM International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in RPM International by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

