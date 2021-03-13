Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,943 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 306,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,991,805. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

