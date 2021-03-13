Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,408 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Akamai Technologies worth $29,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,588 shares of company stock worth $1,828,611 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,270. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

