Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,006 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $73,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $7,676,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 50,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.