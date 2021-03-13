Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $46,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.33. The company had a trading volume of 61,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,369. The firm has a market cap of $195.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.63 and a 200-day moving average of $166.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.