Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $20,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

