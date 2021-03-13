Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $16.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,656 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,215 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

BK opened at $46.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

