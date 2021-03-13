Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $19.48 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 708.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 766,273 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $19,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN opened at $22.23 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.