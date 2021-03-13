Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $19.96 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,887 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP opened at $81.04 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

