Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $21.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $21,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IWS stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $110.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

