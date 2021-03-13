Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $22.65 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $22,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after buying an additional 269,628 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 514,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,755,000 after acquiring an additional 261,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,553,000 after acquiring an additional 142,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $386.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

