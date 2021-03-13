Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $27.27 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,783 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $27,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,941,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,849,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $479.80. 70,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,484. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $479.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.39.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.