Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $27.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $27,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.70. 132,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.